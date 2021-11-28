Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. Vivo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

