VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. VMware has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

