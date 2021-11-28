VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VOC opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.