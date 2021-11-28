Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €263.21 ($299.11).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €163.94 ($186.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.71. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

