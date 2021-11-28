Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 1,301,522 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vonage by 37.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

