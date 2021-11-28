Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 108,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 678.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.