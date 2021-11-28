Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 108,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
