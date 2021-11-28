Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.