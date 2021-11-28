Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

