Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

WMG stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

