Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $2,828,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

