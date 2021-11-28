Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.28% of NOV worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 1,921,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.49 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.