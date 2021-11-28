Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

