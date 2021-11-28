Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 2,616 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.