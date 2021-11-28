Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

