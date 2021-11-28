Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 114,885 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,885 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of ChampionX worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

