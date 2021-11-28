Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51,324 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,324 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 337,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.11 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

