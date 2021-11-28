Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51,347 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,006 shares of company stock worth $936,471. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Photronics Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
