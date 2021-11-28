Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51,347 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,006 shares of company stock worth $936,471. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.