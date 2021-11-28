Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 40,896 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

