Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.18 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.