Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $15.91 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 445,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,521 in the last 90 days.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

