Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,907 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $187.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

