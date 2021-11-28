Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Webster Financial worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

