Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.20% of Customers Bancorp worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,035 shares of company stock worth $6,949,318 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

