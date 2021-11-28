Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,654 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

