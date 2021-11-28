Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

