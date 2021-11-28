Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

