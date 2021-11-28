Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

