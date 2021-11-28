Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 314.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 72,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV opened at $78.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.