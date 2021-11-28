Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $41.65 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 832,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,653,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 123,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 533,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,345,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

