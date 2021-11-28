Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.