Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Down 0.3%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

