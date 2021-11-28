Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00097895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.75 or 0.07461555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.51 or 1.00215670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

