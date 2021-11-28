Wing Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00102382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.97 or 0.07416051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.31 or 1.00026872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

