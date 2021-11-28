Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $6.16 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

