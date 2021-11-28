Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Financial Review

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wix.com and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76 Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wix.com presently has a consensus target price of $273.70, suggesting a potential upside of 71.54%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $22.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -10.61% -62.41% -8.54% Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 9.04 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -66.20 Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.15 -$245.80 million ($1.35) -10.99

Wix.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

