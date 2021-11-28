WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

