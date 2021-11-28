WJ Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

