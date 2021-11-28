WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes $11.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,493,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 7.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.