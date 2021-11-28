Wolf Safe Poor People Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $59,991.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.76 or 0.07471475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,417.73 or 1.00495621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using US dollars.

