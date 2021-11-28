WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Volume Tops $36.33 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $526.12 million and $36.33 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,776 coins and its circulating supply is 565,436,352 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

