WT Wealth Management Has $248,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

