WT Wealth Management Invests $514,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,597,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 892,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 866,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

