Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading Down 9.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 1,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 572,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

