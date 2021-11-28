XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO opened at $75.97 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

