xSigma Price Reaches $0.45 (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $104,782.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00233586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 13,710,333 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,668 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

