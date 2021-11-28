Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,024.71

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $104,024.71 and $62,596.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,180,902 coins and its circulating supply is 4,214,469 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

