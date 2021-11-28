Yap Stone (YAP) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Yap Stone has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Yap Stone coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $164,174.53 and $2,543.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yap Stone alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yap Stone Profile

YAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro . Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yap Stone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yap Stone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yap Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yap Stone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.