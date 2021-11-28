Yellow Road One Day Volume Reaches $106,878.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $106,878.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.17 or 1.00081193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

