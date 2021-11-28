YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of YETI worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $16,482,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

