YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

YETI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 425,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,461. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.